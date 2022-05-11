Bears sign Dante Pettis

Getty Images

Receiver Dante Pettis has signed with the Bears. Pettis broke the news himself, tweeting a photo of him signing his deal.

Pettis, 26, played only three games with the Giants last season before landing on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury. He caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Pettis, a second-round choice of the 49ers in 2018, has played 33 games with 12 starts in his career. He has 52 receptions for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in his four seasons.

He joins a receivers room that includes Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, David Moore, Byron Pringle, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster, Velus Jones Jr. and Tajae Sharpe. The Bears lost Allen Robinson to the Rams in free agency.