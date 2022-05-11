Bears signing Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal

Getty Images

The Bears signed two free agent receivers Wednesday.

Dante Pettis announced on Twitter that he had signed with the team, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tajae Sharpe has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears.

Sharpe, 27, spent last season with the Falcons, playing 15 games with seven starts. He caught 25 passes for 230 yards.

The Titans made him a fifth-round choice in 2015, and he spent three years in Tennessee. He played for the Vikings in 2020. Sharpe spent a month with the Chiefs last offseason after some time on their practice squad late in 2020.

He joins a receivers room that includes Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, David Moore, Byron Pringle, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster and Velus Jones Jr. The Bears lost Allen Robinson to the Rams in free agency.