Broncos agree to terms with Nik Bonitto, Matt Henningsen

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT
Denver Broncos 2022 Draft Picks Press Conference
Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to a contract with their top pick of this year’s draft.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that edge rusher Nik Bonitto has agreed to his four-year rookie deal. Bonitto came to the Broncos with the 64th overall pick, which they acquired when they traded Von Miller to the Rams last season. They did not have their first-round or second-round picks as a result of this year’s trade for Russell Wilson.

Bonitto had 33 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks over the last three seasons at Oklahoma. He joins Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Malik Reed on the edge for the Broncos.

Klis reports that the Broncos also agreed to a deal with fourth-round Matt Henningsen. Henningsen had 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Wisconsin last year.

The Broncos also agreed to deals with fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg and seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks on Tuesday.

