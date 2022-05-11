Broncos hire Reed Burckhardt as director of player personnel

Getty Images

The Broncos have hired Reed Burckhardt as new director of player personnel, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Burckhardt spent 13 years with the Vikings, earning a promotion to director of pro scouting last year. The Vikings, despite changes in their front office, had hoped to keep Burckhardt, per Klis.

Instead, Burckhardt will follow George Paton to Denver from Minnesota. The Broncos hired Paton as G.M. last year after he spent 13 years with the Vikings. He previously hired Kelly Kleine from the Vikings to become the Broncos’ executive director of football operations.

The Broncos now have assistant G.M. Darren Mougey, Burckhardt, director of pro personnel A.J. Durso, director of college scouting Brian Stark, senior personnel executive Roman Phifer and Kleine in their front office.

Burckhardt was a backup quarterback at South Dakota State during his playing career.