Byron Leftwich on Jaguars interview process: There was a lot said, obviously it didn’t work out

Getty Images

Doug Pederson became the new head coach of the Jaguars earlier this year after Jacksonville ran a search process that saw a lot of early focus on Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Leftwich, who was a Jaguars first-round pick, was one of the first coaches linked with the opening after Urban Meyer went down in flames and there were reports in late January that he was closing in on the job. Those reports were tied to ones that the Jaguars would also be making a change at General Manager, but Trent Baalke remained in place and Pederson was hired in early February.

Leftwich addressed that sequence of events for the first time when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He didn’t delve into the particulars of his discussions with the AFC South team while saying he’s happy to be back for a fourth season in Tampa.

“I really don’t have no thoughts about the process. I was the coordinator here, and I’m still the coordinator here so that’s really how I view it,” Leftwich said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know there was a lot said, a lot put out there. Obviously that didn’t work out. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be here with the group, going into our fourth year together. Can’t wait to get to work with these guys.”

With Tom Brady back and the Bucs set to run the same offense as the last couple of years, it’s a good bet that Leftwich is going to continue to be in the mix for head coaching opportunities that could make this his last year in his current job.