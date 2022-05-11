C.J. Uzomah: I’m expecting Zach Wilson to make huge strides this season

Getty Images

Tight end C.J. Uzomah witnessed Joe Burrow‘s significant jump from Year One to Year Two with the Bengals last season.

Having signed with the Jets in free agency, Uzomah is working with another second-year QB in Zach Wilson. The veteran tight end has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“He’s talented as hell — I’m just gonna say it,” Uzomah said in a Wednesday press conference, via SNY. “I’ve watched a lot of film, just trying to study up on the offense as a whole. But watching him back there, I’m expecting him to make huge strides this season. … He’s been asking me a bunch of questions, trying to pick my brain with things. I’ve been asking him a bunch of questions about certain routes and certain coverages and why we’re running certain concepts the way we’re running them and what he expects of us.”

Uzomah, 29, entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2015 and had spent his whole career with Cincinnati. But now he’s got a 22-year-old quarterback, who he called “a smart kid.”

“I say kid, he’s young,” Uzomah said. “I feel old now with all these guys, we’ve got a few of them that were born in 2000 — I’m like, what the heck’s going on? But he’s an unbelievable player. He has an unbelievable mind. And I’ve been excited, just over the couple of months that I’ve been here, [about] what he knows and what he’s expecting of us.”

Wilson was actually born in 1999 and turns 23 on Aug. 3. But Uzomah’s point still stands.

In 2021, Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts.