Carl Lawson: Jets defensive line is a breeding ground for monsters

Getty Images

Carl Lawson didn’t play a down during his first season with the Jets, but he’s healed from a torn Achilles and declared himself “ready to go” during a session with reporters on Wednesday.

Lawson feels that he’ll be joining a loaded group on the defensive line now that he’s healthy. In addition to getting Lawson back with Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, and John Franklin-Myers, the Jets also drafted Jermaine Johnson in the first round after signing Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin in free agency.

In Lawson’s view, it is going to be a scary group for opposing offenses.

“I think the potential is out the roof,” Lawson said, via the team’s website. “But at the same time, we’ve just got to stay healthy and be able to execute. We’re always trying to add to this group of hungry guys, a bunch of guys with different back stories. Then it’s going to be a competitive group, absolutely a breeding ground for monsters. So I love this group.”

The offseason moves on both sides of the ball have created optimism around the Jets heading into the 2022 season. The question is if this round of spring optimism will transition into results on the field this fall.