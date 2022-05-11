Carl Lawson ready to go for Jets after missing entire 2021 season

Getty Images

The Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract last offseason, only to lose him for the entire year with a torn Achilles tendon in August. This year, Lawson says he’s good to go.

Lawson said today that he feels ready to play, although he’s going to follow the schedule that the Jets’ medical staff has for him.

“I’m going to be good to go, but it’s kind of up to the organization, how they want to play it, what they want me doing and stuff like that. I’ll be ready to go at any time on a moment’s call. Even when I was on one leg I’m ready to go, but it’s up to the organization.”

Lawson was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Bengals who played four seasons in Cincinnati before the Jets signed him a year ago. The Jets expected him to be a major upgrade to their pass rush last season, and now they’re hoping to get that same upgrade, just a year late.