Getty Images

The Chargers have agreed to terms with one of their eight draft choices.

Offensive guard Jamaree Salyer will sign a four-year, $3.835 million deal with a $175,932 signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Salyer was the team’s first of two sixth-round choices, going No. 195th overall.

He was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-America honors as a senior. Salyer also was second-team All-SEC.