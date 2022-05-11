D.J. Reader: AFC North “goes through us right now”

Getty Images

The Bengals won the AFC North title, and the AFC Championship, in 2021. They currently are not favored to win their division in 2022.

PointsBet has the Ravens and Browns at +200 each to capture the AFC North crown. The Browns are just behind, at +210. (And it is very bizarre to see the Steelers bringing up the rear at +800.)

“I don’t know,” Reader said when asked about the Browns being favored to win the division, via NFL.com. “I watched a couple UFC fights this weekend. Vegas gets it wrong sometimes, too. They win most of the time, they’re the house, but they get it wrong a lot of times too.”

It’s ultimately irrelevant to Reader. As his word demonstrate.

“Who cares?” he said. “It seems like it goes through us right now, so until somebody comes and takes it from us, I’m gonna be confident in us.”

He should be. The Bengals have great players, and they’ve addressed their most glaring weakness — the offensive line. Yes, the Bengals should be confident. While it won’t be easy to get back to the Super Bowl. it makes sense to pick them to win the division again.