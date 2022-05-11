D.J. Reader: Browns “got a lot better” with Deshaun Watson

USA TODAY Sports

It’s still unknown how many games Deshaun Watson will be available for in 2022, as he continues to face a suspension. But one of Watson’s former teammates still acknowledged this week that the Browns have improved by trading for the quarterback.

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader played three seasons with Watson before signing with the Bengals in free agency in 2020, so he has plenty of experience in seeing just what Watson can do.

“They got a lot better, he’s a really good player,” Reader said, via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals’ website. “He was like Michael Jordan that one time. That’s my brother. I love Deshaun. He has made some special memories for me as a player watching him. Being on the other side, I’ve been blessed to play with some good quarterbacks as of late.”

Now, of course, Reader plays with Joe Burrow. But whenever the Bengals play Watson’s Browns, Reader will look to keep Cleveland’s offense off the scoreboard with a defense he believes is flying under the radar.