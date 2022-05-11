Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Woodhead shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of five final qualifying berths at the site.

Local qualifying for the U.S. Open is being held across 109 sites between April 25 and May 23. Those who advance through local qualifying will compete in final qualifying, contested across 11 sites — two on May 23 and nine on June 6.

The 122nd U.S. Open will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, on June 16-19.

Woodhead, who turned to golf after 10 NFL seasons from 2008-17, finished in a two-way tie for third. He made four birdies and four bogeys on the 6,915-yard layout.

Woodhead, 37, previously qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay.

In his NFL career, he played for the Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens and totaled 4,936 yards from scrimmage and 32 touchdowns.