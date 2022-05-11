Dolphins OC: We’re not limiting ourselves in anything with Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

One of the biggest questions about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is whether his arm strength is big enough to thrive and it was one of the topics of conversation for offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Wednesday.

The Dolphins have had a few weeks to work together and Smith said that the team is “really encouraged” by what they’ve seen from Tagovailoa thus far. That extends to his arm strength as Smith said that the team is not taking anything off the table because of the quarterback’s skill set.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re limiting ourselves in anything,” Smith said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “He’s actually been doing a great job of . . . every day presents different routes, different things we’re trying to accomplish with receivers. So I would say that everything we’ve done so far has been extremely optimistic because there’s certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move from throughout his progressions. He’s been awesome for a guy just really being in the system for a month.”

The Dolphins are unlikely to say that they’ve taken deep balls or anything else out of the offense, so the full picture will have to wait until the team is actually playing games. For now, though, the team continues to do all it can to show they believe in Tagovailoa as their quarterback.