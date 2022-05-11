Doug Whaley completes second interview for Steelers’ G.M. job

Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley completed his second interview for the Steelers’ General Manager job, the team announced Wednesday.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek also are expected to meet with the team a second time.

Whaley was the Bills G.M. from 2013-17, and he currently works as the vice president of player personnel for the XFL. Whaley worked for the Steelers for 10 years before taking the Buffalo job.

Whaley worked under outgoing G.M. Kevin Colbert during his time in Pittsburgh.

  1. Some of his picks were good, but then again:

    EJ Manuel

    some bad FA signings.

    He also had some good picks.

    I don’t now if he’s improved, but there have been many worse GMs.

