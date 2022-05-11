Jaguars waive Matthew Wright, claim two off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, adding a couple of players for depth while cutting their regular kicker from last season.

Jacksonville announced the team has claimed edge rusher Rashod Berry off waivers from the Lions and offensive lineman Wes Martin off waivers from the Giants. Additionally, the club has waived kicker Matthew Wright.

Wright took over for Josh Lambo during last season and connected on 21-of-24 field goals along with 13-of-15 extra points. He also sent 19.4 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Jaguars signed Ryan Santoso to a deal in March. He’s currently the only kicker on the team’s roster.

Berry appeared in five games for the Lions last season, recording three tackles and a QB hit. He was on the field for 62 defensive snaps. He was previously with the Patriots, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Martin was with the Giants last season after Washington cut him at the start of the regular season. He appeared in seven games with one start. A former fourth-round pick, Martin has played 32 career games with 11 starts.