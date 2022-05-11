Jamaal Williams: I don’t give a f— about Hard Knocks

Getty Images

There’s at least one Lions player who doesn’t seem too pleased that extra cameras will be around for training camp.

Running back Jamaal Williams has the kind of personality that usually attracts the producers from Hard Knocks — he displays his authentic self during press conferences and can be pretty funny. But if they come to Williams this summer, they might not be shut down.

Williams was asked in a Wednesday press conference what he thought when he heard the Lions would be on Hard Knocks. He got close to the microphone on the podium and said in a lowered voice, “I don’t give a f—.”

“All that is to me now is more cameras walking around staring at me,” Williams said. “I don’t care. I just want to play football. I want to win a Super Bowl — this year. Forget the Hard Knocks, all that stuff. It’s just going to happen, you know what I mean? Like, people think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose. It’s just me. I just walk around and just be me all the time, that’s it. I can’t fake nothing.

“But they’re gonna see it. They’re gonna see it on my face. Every time they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m just gonna look at them. We’ve got people here to do that already. So if they’re not people you already know and they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m not gonna smile at them. Maybe. We’ll see.”

Having said all that, Williams later added he lost a little weight so we could all see his abs when he takes his shirt off.

So whether or not Williams smiles for the cameras, he at least plans on looking good for them this summer.