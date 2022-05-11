Lions waive Steven Montez

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2022, 8:49 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

The Lions waived five players on Tuesday and they added another one to their discard pile on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived quarterback Steven Montez. The Lions are hosting their rookie minicamp this week and the open roster spots will likely be filled by rookie free agents.

Montez was undrafted out of Colorado in 2020 and signed with Washington. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games when he was bumped up to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions signed him to their practice squad last September after he went 22-of-34 for 136 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while playing for the Commanders in the preseason.

Jared Goff, David Blough, and Tim Boyle are the remaining quarterbacks on the Lions roster.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Lions waive Steven Montez

  1. Bring back the dumpster in the alley filled with the discarded players’ promotional pictures.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.