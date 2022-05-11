Lions waive Steven Montez

Getty Images

The Lions waived five players on Tuesday and they added another one to their discard pile on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived quarterback Steven Montez. The Lions are hosting their rookie minicamp this week and the open roster spots will likely be filled by rookie free agents.

Montez was undrafted out of Colorado in 2020 and signed with Washington. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games when he was bumped up to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions signed him to their practice squad last September after he went 22-of-34 for 136 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while playing for the Commanders in the preseason.

Jared Goff, David Blough, and Tim Boyle are the remaining quarterbacks on the Lions roster.