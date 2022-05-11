Matt LaFleur eager to see Jordan Love get lots of work during OTAs

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to skip most of the team’s voluntary offseason work, which coach Matt LaFleur sees as an opportunity for Jordan Love.

LaFleur says that Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has started just one game in his first two NFL seasons, will be running the show when the Packers’ offense is on the practice field.

“It’s real work and he needs all the work that he can get. I know he’ll take that,” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “And again, I think it’s every opportunity when you’re a young quarterback that doesn’t have a ton of game experience, and you’re not getting the bulk of the reps throughout the course of the season, I think it’s so valuable for Jordan.”

Love struggled in his only start last season, against the Chiefs, and he also didn’t play well in his other extended action, when the Packers decided to rest Rodgers for the playoffs in the second half of the regular-season finale against the Lions. Given Rodgers’ new contract, Love may never be the Packers’ franchise quarterback, but they’d still like to see more from their former first-round pick, and offseason work will indeed be important for him.