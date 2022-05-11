Miles Sanders: I have to let contract take care of itself

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders said in April that he feels he has a lot to prove heading into his fourth NFL season and he sent that message again on Wednesday.

Sanders told reporters that he “was nowhere near satisfied with how I played or my availability” during a 2021 season that saw him miss five games while posting his lowest single-season rushing yards and failing to score a touchdown. He said that he’s taking things “a little personal” as he tries to improve his production across the board, but added that the fact that’s a contract year isn’t his prime motivation for the change in his approach.

“The contract is there, but no, I don’t go into the season thinking about that,” Sanders said, via Chris Franklin of LehighValleyLive.com. “I have to let that take care of itself and let my playing take care of it and know that whatever happens, happens. I just have to focus on the season.”

Whatever the motivation, the Eagles offense will be better with a healthy and productive Sanders in the lineup for 2022. That may not lead to a new deal in Philly, but it would leave him better positioned for a second contract anywhere in the league.