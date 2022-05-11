Packers announce 12 Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship participants

Getty Images

As the Packers continue their offseason program, they have added 12 coaches individuals to their staff as part of the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.

Green Bay announced on Tuesday that each of the coaches will focus on a specific position group and will also assist on special teams.

The 12 coaches are University of Arizona assistant strength coach John Shaw, former NFL player Akeem Dent, New Mexico State defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue, Tulsa running backs coach Jayden Everett, University of Mississippi analyst DP Eyman, North Dakota State receivers coach Noah Pauley, Bowling Green defensive run game coordinator Julian Campenni, William Patterson co-defensive coordinator Terrell Rouse, Colorado State defensive line coach Buddha Williams, Nichols College offensive line coach Qamar Acres, former NFL player T.J. Graham, and Dixie State offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann.

“The Packers are proud to have these young coaches gain valuable experience during their time with the organization this summer,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “With our excellent coaching staff, we are certain the coaching fellows will learn valuable lessons about coaching. In addition, with our proud history, they will leave Green Bay with a deeper respect for the game. They will be well prepared to take the next steps in their coaching careers.”

Green Bay began this year’s program with a pair of sessions earlier this week.