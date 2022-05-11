Packers claim Eli Wolf, cut Chris Blair

Getty Images

The Packers tweaked their roster on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they claimed tight end Eli Wolf out of waivers. Wide receiver Chris Blair was dropped from the roster in a corresponding move.

Wolf was waived by the Colts on Tuesday. Wolf signed with the Ravens in 2020 and spent time on practice squads in Baltimore and Indianapolis without appearing in any regular season games. He caught 13 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown at Georgia in 2019.

Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Alize Mack, Dominque Dafney, and Tyler Davis are the other tight ends on the roster in Green Bay.

Blair spent time with the Packers last year and re-signed with the team in January.