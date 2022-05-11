Panthers release Azur Kamara

Getty Images

The Panthers have moved on from one of their defensive players.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that the club has released defensive end Azur Kamara.

Kamara joined the Panthers in December, with the club claiming him off waivers from the Cowboys.

Kamara went undrafted out of Kansas, signing with the Cowboys in April 2020. But he missed that entire season due to injury.

After making the team’s 53-man roster in 2021, Kamara appeared in nine games, mainly playing special teams. He recorded three total tackles before he was waived.

Kamara did not appear in a game for the Panthers.