Patriots claim Matt Sokol off waivers

Getty Images

The Patriots have added to their tight ends room.

New England has claimed Matt Sokol off waivers after he was cut by the Lions, according to the transaction wire.

Sokol has bounced around in the early part of his career. He’s appeared in two games, both for the Chargers in 2020. He was on the field for 15 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

But he’s had a pair of stints with Los Angeles, Jacksonville, and Detroit since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The Patriots’ tight ends group is now Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and Sokol.