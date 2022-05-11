Quandre Diggs on the field at Seahawks workouts

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs‘ recovery from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle is continuing to move along.

The team shared pictures of Diggs on the practice field during Tuesday’s workout to their Twitter account. It’s the first time Diggs has been on the field with the team since suffering the injury in the final game of last season.

It’s still an early phase of workouts, so no one is going full speed whether they’re recovering from a major injury or not. It’s still a positive sign for Diggs’ chances of being ready for a full workload in training camp this summer.

Diggs signed a three-year, $40 million deal to remain with the Seahawks in March. He had 94 tackles and five interceptions while starting every game last season.