Raiders, Keelan Cole agree to one-year deal

Getty Images

Receiver Keelan Cole has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cole, 29, caught 28 passes for 449 yards and a touchdown in 15 games, including 11 starts, for the Jets last year after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal. The only two games he has missed in his career came in 2021.

He spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars after playing his college ball at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.

Cole led the Jaguars with 748 yards as a rookie.

In five seasons, he has 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He joins a remade receivers room that includes Davante Adams, Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins as well as returning wideouts Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders did not draft a wide receiver this year.