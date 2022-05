Getty Images

The Ravens waived defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, per Wednesday’s league transactions report.

Kelly signed with the Ravens in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

He tore his Achilles during organized team activities last May and underwent surgery June 1.

Kelly spent the season on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

He played three seasons at Clemson before finishing his college career at Arkansas. Kelly made 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in 21 college games.