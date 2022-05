Getty Images

Houston has gotten one of its draft picks under contract.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with safety Jalen Pitre on his standard four-year deal.

Houston selected Pitre with the 37th overall pick out of Baylor. He should challenge for a role in the Texans’ secondary this season.

Pitre was the third of Houston’s nine selections made in the 2022 draft, including first-round picks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green.