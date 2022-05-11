Tom Brady joins Buccaneers for Phase Two of offseason program

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he didn’t need to see quarterback Tom Brady during the offseason program. The next day, Brady was seen.

The Buccaneers posted a gallery of photos from Phase Two of the offseason program. And there in photos 34 through 38 and 43 through 45 is the newest future employee of Fox Sports.

Brady was vocal last year about getting players to not show up for voluntary workouts. On a union-organized conference call, Brady reportedly said, “There’s no fucking pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December.” He instead gathered players for their own sessions held not at the team facility.

It’s unclear why he chose to show up so early in the process. The Organized Team Activities, a fancy term for football practice, don’t begin until Phase Three.