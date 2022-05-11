USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell wins Bill Nunn Award

Getty Images

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) have selected USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell as the 2022 Bill Nunn Jr. Award winner.

Bell has covered the NFL since 1981, with the past 29 years spent writing for USA Today.

Bell, the 54th Nunn Award honoree, is the first Black journalist to receive the honor from the PFWA. He is the second person from USA Today to win the award, joining Gordon Forbes (1988).

The Nunn Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for Nunn, who prior to his Hall of Fame scouting career with the Steelers, worked for 22 years at the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential Black publications in the United States.

Other 2022 nominees for the Nunn Award were Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland Plain Dealer), Gary Myers (author) and Barry Wilner (Associated Press).

Bell will be honored during the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week that includes the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in downtown Canton on Friday, Aug. 5, and the Class of 2022 Enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 6, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.