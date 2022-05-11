USFL audiences on broadcast TV increase in Week Four

Getty Images

The USFL is holding its own.

Via Fox executive V.P. Michael Mulvihill, the Week Four USFL games on Fox and NBC experienced 12-percent growth over the Week Three games televised by broadcast TV.

The average audiences on three-letter, over-the-air networks continue to land in the range of high six figures and low seven figures. That’s good enough to get the USFL to 2023.

That’s when it will get very interesting, with the third iteration of the XFL (to undoubtedly be televised by ABC and ESPN, which has completely ignored the existence of the USFL) entering the scene and competing with the reconstituted (sort of) USFL.