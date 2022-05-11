Vikings, Lewis Cine agreed to terms

Getty Images

The last pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft has agreed to his rookie contract.

Vikings safety Lewis Cine, selected with the 32nd and final pick of the first round, agreed to terms today.

It’s a four-year, $11,494,155, fully guaranteed deal, his agent told Adam Schefter.

Cine was in the news today because he said the Buccaneers repeatedly told him they were going to draft him if he was on the board at No. 27, only to trade down from No. 27 to No. 33 with Cine still on the board.

The Vikings took Cine one spot before the Bucs after the trade-down, and Cine will now try to show the Bucs that they made a mistake.