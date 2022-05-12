12 teams have maximum of five primetime games

Getty Images

One of the most popular aspects of the NFL’s schedule to examine is its primetime games — and not just when they are.

Who is featured in the key time slots is just as important, as well as how many times they’re set to play in that window.

This season, 12 teams have a maximum of five primetime games: the Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, Packers, Patriots, Rams, and 49ers.

The Super Bowl LVI champion Rams and Bills will begin the season’s slate on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rams will also play the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week Four, host the Raiders for Thursday Night Football in Week 14, play the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 15, and are “away” for Sunday Night Football against the Chargers in Week 17.

As the defending AFC Champions, the Bengals will host the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football in Week Four, play the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week Five, play the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week Eight, play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, and host the Bills for Monday Night Football in Week 17.