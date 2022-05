2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Getty Images

All 32 home openers on the 2022 NFL schedule have now been announced.

Below are each teams’ home openers, with the home team listed first in each game:

Week 1

Thursday, September 8

Rams vs. Bills

Sunday, September 11

Falcons vs. Saints

Panthers vs. Browns

Bears vs. 49ers

Bengals vs. Steelers

Lions vs. Eagles

Texans vs. Colts

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Jets vs. Ravens

Commanders vs. Jaguars

Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Chargers vs. Raiders

Vikings vs. Packers

Titans vs. Giants

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Monday, September 12

Seahawks vs. Broncos

Week 2

Thursday, September 15

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Sunday, September 18

Ravens vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Jets

Jaguars vs. Colts

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Giants vs. Panthers

Steelers vs. Patriots

49ers vs. Seahawks

Broncos vs. Texans

Raiders vs. Cardinals

Packers vs. Bears

Monday, September 19

Bills vs. Titans

Eagles vs. Vikings

Week 3

Sunday, September 25

Colts vs. Chiefs

Patriots vs. Ravens

Buccaneers vs. Packers