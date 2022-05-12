Bills at Rams kicks off the 2022 NFL schedule

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Bills will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the first game of the 2022 NFL schedule.

The schedule is being released tonight, and the NFL has announced that Bills-Rams is the opener on Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams are the traditional hosts of the first game of the NFL season. The Bills are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year, so their meeting is one of the marquee games of the 2022 NFL season.

The full NFL schedule will be released in a couple of hours.

6 responses to “Bills at Rams kicks off the 2022 NFL schedule

  5. The Bills are getting a lot of prime time games but they haven’t won anything yet. This league is becoming a joke.

  6. Bills beat them a couple years ago without Von Miller… let’s see if they can do it again WITH Von Miller playing against his last team…

