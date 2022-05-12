Brandon Hunt, Omar Khan get second interviews for Steelers G.M.

Getty Images

The list of candidates moving on to the second round of interviews to succeed Kevin Colbert as the Steelers General Manager will include a pair of internal candidates.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan will sit down for another interview. Hunt has worked for the Steelers since 2010 and Khan has been there since 2001.

Both men have interviewed for G.M. openings with other teams and Hunt recently interviewed for an opening with the Eagles.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley are also still in the mix for the Steelers job.