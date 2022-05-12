Broncos sign six draft picks and 13 college free agents

Getty Images

The Broncos have signed six of their draft picks, the team announced Thursday.

Second-round pick Nik Bonitto, fifth-round picks Delarrin Turner-Yell, Montrell Washington and Luke Wattenberg, sixth-round pick Matt Henningsen and seventh-round pick Faion Hicks all have signed their four-year deals.

The team also announced the signings of 13 college free agents.

Alabama OLB Christopher Allen, Hawaii CB Cortez Davis, Northwest Missouri WR Kaden Davis, Minot State T Sebastian Gutierrez, UCF WR Brandon Johnson, USC ILB Kana’i Mauga, Charleston RB Tyreik McAllister, East Carolina CB Ja’Quan McMillian, Temple G Michael Niese, NC State TE Dylan Parham, Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil, Tennessee-Martin TE Rodney Williams and Buffalo ILB Kadofi Wright all signed with the Broncos.

After selecting defensive players with six of their nine draft picks, the Broncos added offensive players with eight of their 13 college free agent signings.

The Broncos cut outside linebacker Andre Mintze, offensive guard Zack Johnson, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and tight end Shaun Beyer.