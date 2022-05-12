Browns sign seven of nine draft picks

Getty Images

The Browns announced the signings of seven draft picks, leaving them with only two unsigned in their 2022 class.

Third-round cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., third-round defensive end Alex Wright, third-round receiver David Bell, fifth-round running back Jerome Ford, sixth-round receiver Michael Woods II, seventh-round defensive end Isaiah Thomas and seventh-round guard Dawson Deaton all are under contract.

Fourth-round defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and fourth-round kicker Cade York remain unsigned.

Emerson finished his career with 28 starts in 36 games played, totaling 154 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble in his three-year career.

Wright appeared in 31 games at UAB, posting 91 tackles, 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Bell started 26 of 29 games played in three seasons for Purdue, making 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Ford joined the Bearcats’ program early in 2020 after two years at Alabama and finished with 1,242 yards rushing, 19 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns at Cincinnati.

Woods, who played at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma, started 38 of 43 games played his collegiate career, catching 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Thomas started 22 of 43 games played for the Sooners, totaling 81 tackles, 18.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Deaton appeared in 44 games with 35 starts for Texas Tech.