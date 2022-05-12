Browns agree to terms with David Bell

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 12, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Michigan State at Purdue
The Browns have gotten one of their draft picks under contract.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland has agreed to terms with third-round receiver David Bell on his four-year rookie contract.

Bell was the 99th overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He has the opportunity to play a significant role in Cleveland’s offense alongside receivers Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Bell was the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2021 after recording 93 receptions for 1,286 yards with six touchdowns in 11 games.

  2. I read somewhere it was 4 years and 4+ million total. Anyone know if that is that standard for his draft slot?

