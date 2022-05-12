Browns guaranteed only two prime-time games as possible Deshaun Watson suspension looms

Getty Images

The Browns are guaranteed only two prime-time games in 2022 as a possible Deshaun Watson suspension looms over the team. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Browns in any games Watson misses this coming season.

The Browns will host the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 22 in a Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video. The Browns’ other prime-time game is a Week 8 home game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

“Our players love to play under the lights, and I know our fans love to be loud under the lights,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “To get the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and then get the Bengals on Monday Night Football, I know those will be unbelievable atmospheres to watch a ball game.”

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on 10 criminal complaints, but he still could serve a suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The Browns play only two teams that made the 2021 playoffs in their first six games and only three playoff teams from last season in their first eight. Their bye week is Week 9. So, they might be able to survive without Watson in the first half of the schedule.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./Prime Video

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./ CBS

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD/TBD