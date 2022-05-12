Buccaneers sign third-rounder Rachaad White

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have signed third-round pick Rachaad White.

White’s agent Blake Baratz announced his signing on Thursday. It’a a four-year deal in Tampa for White.

White ran 182 times for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown during his final season at Arizona State. He spent two years at the school after spending time at Nebraska-Kearney and Mt. San Antonio College.

The Bucs have Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn back from last season, but White said recently that he plans on competing for the No. 1 job during his first summer with the team.

White is the first of the Bucs’ eight picks to sign.