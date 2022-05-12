Bucs, Cowboys play first Sunday Night Football game of 2022 season

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Buccaneers opened the 2021 season against each other. They will open the 2022 season against each other.

The teams play the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, the NFL announced Thursday afternoon. The Sept. 11 game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET in Arlington.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers played the first game of the 2021 season in Tampa. The Bucs, who were the defending Super Bowl champions, beat Dallas 31-29 in an exciting opener to the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Kicker Ryan Succop kicked the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.

Tom Brady returns to the Bucs this season after a brief retirement. He is undefeated against the Cowboys in his career, going 6-0.