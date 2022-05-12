Cameron Goode agrees to terms with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins had only four draft choices. They have agreed to terms with one of them.

Linebacker Cameron Goode will become the first of the team’s draft picks to sign his four-year rookie deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Dolphins made the University of California product a seventh-round pick, No. 224 overall.

Goode played 37 games in five years at Cal. He totaled 172 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and two interceptions.

The Dolphins’ other selections were Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (third round), Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma (fourth round) and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (seventh round).