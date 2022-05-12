Cardinals sign three picks to rookie contracts

Getty Images

The Cardinals have gotten some business done, signing three of their 2022 draft picks to their rookie contracts.

Arizona announced on Thursday that running back Keaontay Ingram, guard Lecitus Smith, and linebacker Jesse Luketa have all signed their standard four-year deals.

Ingram was selected at No. 201 in the sixth round, Smith at No. 215 in the sixth round, and Luketa at No. 256 in the seventh round.

With the signings, Arizona now has three of its eight draftees officially under contract. The Cardinals used their first-round pick to trade for receiver Marquise Brown, making second-round tight end Trey McBride their first selection of the year.