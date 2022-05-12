Carson Wentz and Commanders face Eagles Weeks 3 and 10, Colts Week 8

Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz now knows when he’s visiting his former teams.

Wentz, who was traded from the Eagles to the Colts last year and from the Colts to the Commanders this year, will play the Eagles twice and the Colts once in 2022.

The Commanders play at home against the Eagles in Week Three, on Sunday, September 25. They then travel to Philadelphia for a Monday night game in Week 10, on November 13.

In Week Eight, the Commanders will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

Given that Wentz was ultimately a disappointment in both of his previous stops, he’s unlikely to get a warm reception by the fans who once cheered him.