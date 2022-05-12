Chiefs-Cardinals, Raiders-Chargers highlight Sunday afternoon schedule in Week 1

Getty Images

The three biggest games of the league’s opening weekend all were previously reported: The Bills and Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium; the Bucs will play at the Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football game, which is a rematch of their season opener a year ago; and Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as the quarterback of the Broncos in the first Monday Night Football game of the year.

The NFL released the entire Week 1 schedule, and the rest of the opening weekend schedule features several intriguing matchups:

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. window:

Saints at Falcons

Browns at Panthers

49ers at Bears

Steelers at Bengals

Eagles at Lions

Colts at Texans

Patriots at Dolphins

Ravens at Jets

Jaguars at Commanders

Sunday, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. window:

Chiefs at Cardinals

Raiders at Chargers

Packers at Vikings

Giants at Titans