Cowboys sign fifth-rounder John Ridgeway

Getty Images

The Cowboys have signed a member of their 2022 draft class.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed fifth-round pick John Ridgeway. The defensive tackle is the first of their nine picks to sign his four-year rookie deal with the team.

Ridgeway played at Illinois State before moving to Arkansas as a grad transfer last year. He had 39 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in his lone season with the Razorbacks.

The Cowboys are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, so Ridgeway should have plenty of company when it comes to signing contracts over the next few days.