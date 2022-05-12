Dallas Cowboys schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Getty Images

The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Cowboys schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buccaneers , 8:20 PM , NBC

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Lions, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/13 at Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/20 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/24 vs. Giants, 4:30 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Colts, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/18 at Jaugars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 17: 12/20, at Titans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8, at Commanders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Buccaneers, Week 6 at Eagles, Week 13 vs. Colts

Monday Night Football: Week 3 at Giants

Thursday Night Football: Week 17 at Titans

