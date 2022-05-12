DJ Chark fully participating in offseason program

Getty Images

Receiver DJ Chark missed most of the 2021 season with a fractured ankle, playing just four games for the Jaguars.

But after signing a one-year deal with the Lions in the offseason, Chark said on Wednesday that he’s moving around without issue during Detroit’s voluntary workouts.

“They’re always there to let me know like, if it’s bothering me I don’t have to push it as hard or things like that, cause they want me to be where I’m at my peak when the season starts,” Chark said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But no, I do everything that everybody else does. That’s just how I am. I wouldn’t feel good going home knowing that I didn’t do whatever because the other guys, and I feel like that’s how you earn your respect and your keep around here.”

Last year, then-rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions with 90 receptions, 912 yards, and five touchdowns. With additions like Chark and first-round pick Jameson Williams, the Lions should have an improved receiving corps for quarterback Jared Goff in 2022.