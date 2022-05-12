Dolphins will create “competitive environment” at RB and let guys sort it out

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed Sony Michel this week to bump their number of free agent running back additions up to three this offseason.

Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert joined the club in March and the team has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed back from last season, so it’s a crowded depth chart as the team makes its way through the offseason program. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville said on Wednesday that the team will roll all of them out on the field this spring and summer to figure out how things stack up in the regular season.

“You create a competitive environment and you let those guys go sort it out because that’s how it’s going to happen,” Studesville said, via the team’s website. “They’re going to sort it out as to who contributes and where and how and how much. So that’s what you do. You build a group of people — great people — who want to be smart and are committed to what you’re trying to do, and you let them go and showcase what they can do.”

The Dolphins wouldn’t have signed three backs if they thought the players on hand were the best fits for the job, so it seems likely that some combination of that trio will wind up toward the top of the heap when all is said and done.