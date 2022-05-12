Green Bay Packers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 

Despite an MVP season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 13-4 regular season record, the Packers game up short in last year’s postseason, losing to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in a low-scoring, 13-10 affair. The good news for Green Bay fans: despite some offseason hoopla, Rodgers is back, although he’ll be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
- Packers 2021 record: 13-4 (lost Divisional)
- Head coach: Matt LaFleur
- Key players: Aaron Rodgers (GB), Aaron Jones (RB), David Bakhtiari (T)
- Packers 2022 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Packers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 3: 9/25 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/2 vs. Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Giants (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jets, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/23 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/30 at Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 9: 11/6 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Cowboys, 4:25, Fox
- Week 11: 11/17 vs. Titans, 8:25 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 12: 11/27 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/4 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM. ESPN/ABC
- Week 16: 12/25 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/1 vs. Vikings, 4:25, CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Lions, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Bears, Week 8 at Bills, Week 12 at Eagles
- Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Rams
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Titans